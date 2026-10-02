Rock Noel Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged guitar sets Oasis auction record An acoustic guitar played and signed by Noel Gallagher during Oasis’ 1996 MTV Unplugged performance has sold for £226,800, setting a new world record for an Oasis acoustic instrument. SHARE SHARE Credit: Propstore

Oasis dominated the opening day of Propstore’s Music Live Auction in London, after Noel Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged acoustic guitar sold for £226,800, setting a world record for the highest price ever achieved for an Oasis acoustic instrument.

Gallagher played and signed the Takamine FP460SC during the band’s 1996 MTV Unplugged performance, a show that has become one of the most storied moments in the group’s history.

The sale - which comes after Oasis swiftly sold out a second reunion tour for 2027 - formed part of a packed first day that saw rare instruments, handwritten lyrics and personal memorabilia reach a combined £2.5 million, including buyer’s premium.

Queen also made headlines, with the day’s top lot coming from Freddie Mercury. A notebook containing his handwritten lyrics and working notes from the Mr. Bad Guy sessions sold for £277,200. The item is part of the Reinhold Mack Collection - an archive documenting the producer’s close creative relationship with Mercury - which has already generated £742,738 across 43 lots, with more pieces still to come on day two.

Another standout result came from Michael Jackson’s wardrobe. A photo‑matched black‑and‑gold military‑style jacket worn by Jackson during the Dangerous and HIStory eras sold for £226,800. The piece was offered directly from Norwegian artist Omer Bhatti, to whom Jackson originally gifted it.

Propstore’s music specialist Mark Hochman said the early results underline the emotional pull of memorabilia tied closely to artists’ lives and creative work.

He commented: “Setting a world record with Noel Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged guitar is a fantastic result and shows the lasting connection fans have with Oasis. Freddie Mercury’s handwritten notebook offers an extraordinary glimpse into his songwriting. From the Reinhold Mack archive to Michael Jackson’s iconic jackets, these results highlight how much collectors value pieces with a personal link to the artists and their music.”

Day two of Propstore’s Music Live Auction continues online today (02.10.26), with further memorabilia from Oasis, Queen, Michael Jackson and more going under the hammer.