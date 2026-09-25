Rock Oasis fans who missed out on 2027 tour tickets given fresh hope With Oasis tickets on general sale, fans who missed out on the official ballot are being urged to keep calm. SHARE SHARE

Oasis fans who miss out on a ticket to the band's 2027 tour have been urged not to lose hope.

Tickets for the hugely anticipated live shows are currently on sale with fans hoping to secure their spot for next year's epic run.

However, leading global ticket marketplace viagogo have insisted there are ways to land tickets even if you miss out this week.

The company noted that for last year's Oasis Live '25 tour, 59 per cent of tickets bought through viagogo were sold within one month of the first show in Cardiff.

The average ticket prices also fell by 59 per cent from August to June - a month before the tour kicked off.

The ticket marketplace noted that in the two weeks leading up to that show, the average price on viagogo was £255, which they say was "similar to face value tickets".

Viagogo have offered some advice for fans, urging them to not "panic" if they don't get tickets in the official first round of sales.

Oasis will be back on tour in 2027





They said: "The initial on-sale isn't your only opportunity to buy. Keep checking trusted resale platforms as the event approaches and give demand time to settle."

The company noted demand will naturally "be at its peak when tickets first go on sale", but they explained that "it's not a normal reflection of what tickets and will go for".

Fans are also advice to "use a trusted service", rather than buying a ticket on social media where there is no costumer production or customer service.

Viagogo noted that its sellers set their price, and these "tend to fall over time" as demand starts to settle down.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will hit the road for the Oasis Live '27 tour, starting with five nights at Glasgow's Celtic Park between May 21 and May 29, before they return home to Manchester for 11 nights at Etihad Stadium.

The band will also play Munich, Barcelona, and Amsterdam in July, before heading to the US for three nights at Boston's Gillette Stadium and three nights at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.





Oasis will play two nights at Slane Castle in Ireland, before their long-awaited return to Knebworth, which has been extended to six nights.

Fans hoping to get tickets in the first official wave had to register for a ballot, and successful applicants received a unique, non‑transferable code granting access to a specific onsale window.

In the UK, onsale is running across September 25, 26 and 27, with three timed windows each day, and fans will be told directly which window they can enter.

The Wonderwall band’s team have said the registration‑only system is designed to keep the process “as fair and smooth as possible”, and noted that there will be no general onsale or public presales outside of the registration route.





Oasis Live ‘27 Tour dates:

May 21 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 23 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 25 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 28 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 29 Glasgow, Celtic Park

June 04 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 06 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 08 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 11 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 12 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 15 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 18 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 19 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 22 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 25 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 26 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

July 02 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 03 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 06 Munich, Allianz Arena (New Date)

July 10 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 11 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 16 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 17 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 20 Paris, Stade de France (Rescheduled Date)

July 23 Paris, Stade de France

July 26 Rome, Stadio Olimpico (New Date)

July 29 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

July 30 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

August 10 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 13 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 14 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 20 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 21 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 24 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

September 04 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 05 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 11 Knebworth, UK

September 12 Knebworth, UK

September 18 Knebworth, UK

September 19 Knebworth, UK

September 25 Knebworth, UK (New Date)

September 26 Knebworth, UK (New Date)