Rock The Clash releasing long‑lost US‑only compilation The World According to The Clash The Clash will officially release The World According to The Clash on November 13, making a once‑rare 1982 radio‑only compilation available to fans for the first time. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

The Clash are opening up a previously hidden part of their history with the first commercial release of The World According to The Clash, an 11‑track compilation originally pressed only for US radio in 1982.

The collection arrives November 13, newly remastered and packaged with artwork created by the band.

The set was first assembled ahead of Combat Rock, designed to give American DJs a snapshot of standout tracks from the group’s catalogue. At the time, Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon were in the middle of an extraordinarily intense five‑year stretch - writing, recording and touring at a pace that produced five albums and pushed punk into reggae, funk, dub and rockabilly.

The new release gathers some of their most celebrated songs, including Rock the Casbah, Clampdown, Train in Vain (Stand by Me), London Calling, The Magnificent Seven and Should I Stay or Should I Go. Several tracks come from landmark album London Calling.

The World According to The Clash will be available on limited‑edition red and orange vinyl, CD, and digital formats, with an exclusive poster included with orange vinyl orders from the band’s official store.

The World According to The Clash tracklisting:

Side A

1. Rock the Casbah

2. Clampdown

3. Train in Vain (Stand by Me)

4. Brand New Cadillac

5. The Magnificent Seven





Side B

1. I Fought the Law

2. The Guns of Brixton

3. Spanish Bombs

4. London Calling

5. Lost in the Supermarket

6. Should I Stay or Should I Go