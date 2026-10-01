Pop Troye Sivan reveals Madonna made it 'super easy' for him to sample her hit Troye Sivan says Madonna was “lovely” and made clearing a sample from her 2000 hit Music “super easy” for his new song Party. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Troye Sivan has confirmed that Madonna personally approved his use of her 2000 hit Music on Party, the third track on his latest album.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 31-year-old singer said: “She was lovely about it. Made it super easy.”

Sivan explained that Madonna has been a major influence since childhood so it was a big deal.

He said: “Madonna’s Like a Prayer is like one of my first things that I remember in my whole life. She’s always been important to me.”

He added that the idea for Party originally came from watching a Lady Gaga interview about going on a club crawl. Sivan said the feeling resonated with him: “I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s kind of how a good weekend feels.’ I think when I’m my happiest [is] when I’m partying.”

Sivan described how he often sets limits for himself on nights out, only to realise the best moments happen when he ignores them.

He explained: “I’ll put these kinds of rules up in my head where I’m like, ‘Oh, well it’s 3 am. I should probably go home.'

“And the best thing ever is when I push through… let me just keep going.”

He said the track is built to mirror that feeling: “The song is this cyclical thing that just keeps going and going and going.”

On how the Music sample fits, he added: “All of a sudden you’re at the party… and then it immediately goes inward.

"Music by Madonna is playing at this party and you’re just kind of lost in that moment.”

Party is featured on Sivan's album She's the Best, out on October 9. The title track is a tribute to his girl pals, including Charli, Lily-Rose Depp and Ariana Grande.

Sivan met Madonna for the first time at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where he and Charli xcx presented the Queen of Pop with the Best Dance award for Confessions II – The Film.