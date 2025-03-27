Dua Lipa releasing remix of 2020 hit Physical featuring Troye Sivan Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan are releasing their version of 'Physical'. SHARE SHARE Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan team up on remix of 'Physical' to mark 5th anniversary of the 'Future Nostalgia' hit

Dua Lipa is releasing a remix of her mega-hit 'Physical' featuring Troye Sivan at midnight (28.03.25).

To mark the fifth anniversary of her album 'Future Nostalgia', the pop superstar has teamed up with the 'Rush' singer on a new version of the 2020 hit that they "worked on together years ago".

Reflecting on the milestone and thanking her fans, Lipa shared to Instagram on Thursday (27.03.25): "5 YEARS OF FUTURE NOSTALGIA ~ doesn’t even feel real!!!! Thank you for the memories that I have to last me a lifetime ~ keeping me dancing all around the world. grateful beyond words and thanking my lucky stars every day for music and the power that it has over me and the ability that it has had time and time again to connect us all no matter where we are on this floating rock!!!! To celebrate this massive milestone in my life I’m sharing a version of Physical that

@troyesivan and I worked on together years ago and it always felt like it needed an occasion and this feels like it’s the perfect time. OUT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. with love, always xx Dua https://linktr.ee/dua.lipa (sic)"

Sivan recently joined Lipa onstage in Melbourne to perform a duet of his 2023 hit 'Rush' on 'The Radical Optimism Tour'.

📽️ | Dua Lipa a invité Troye Sivan sur scène pour interpréter ensemble son titre “rush” !#RadicalOptimismTour pic.twitter.com/Amcq9DumyE — Dua Lipa France (@DLipa_FR) March 22, 2025

Lipa also added a spoken word piece in Spanish to Charli xcx and Sivan's remix of 'Talk talk' from 2024's 'Brat and it's completely different but also still brat' album.

They first worked together during Troye's 'Suburbia Tour' in 2016, which saw Lipa as the opening act.