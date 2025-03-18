Dua Lipa covers rock classic by AC/DC as she kicks off The Radical Optimism Tour in Melbourne Dua Lipa chanelled her inner rock chick with a surprising cover of 'Highway To Hell' by AC/DC in Melbourne. SHARE SHARE Dua Lipa wowed with her rendition of rock classic 'Highway To Hell' at her opening concert in Melbourne

Dua Lipa delivered a surprise cover of AC/DC's 'Highway to Hell' on the opening night of her 'Radical Optimism Tour' in Melbourne, Australia.

The 'Levitating' hitmaker paid homage to the Australian rock icons as she commenced her extensive tour at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday night (17.03.25).





WATCH: #DuaLipa performs a cover of Aussie rock heroes AC/DC's Highway To Hell as she kicks off #TheRadicalOptimismTour in #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/RtkBiw7rKG — Contactmusic.com (@Contactmusic) March 18, 2025





Fans in Australia were treated to the premiere of her all-new production and an expanded setlist during the first of five nights in Melbourne. The spectacular 22-song set began with an extended version of 'Training Season' and 'End Of An Era' from her third album.

Following impressive performances of fan-favourites 'Break My Heart' and 'One Kiss', Lipa embraced her inner rock star and wowed with the rock classic. The surprises continued as she performed a stripped-back rendition of 'Maria' from 'Radical Optimism'.

The audacious pop star performed amidst a ring of fire and ascended into the air while singing 'Love Again' and 'Anything For Love'.

The magical evening concluded with with an encore of huge hits, including 'New Rules', a shortened version of her 'Barbie' soundtrack 'Dance The Night', 'Don’t Start Now' and 'Houdini'.

'The Radical Optimism Tour' continues on March 19, with Lipa's second show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, followed by three more performances at the venue.

After wrapping up in Sydney and Auckland, she’ll kick off the Europe/UK leg in May before returning to North America in September.

The tour features multiple nights in most cities, including two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London and four-night runs at both Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.







