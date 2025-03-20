Dua Lipa covers Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out Of My Head in Australia Dua Lipa has been paying tribute to Australian music heroes Down Under on 'The Radical Optimism Tour'. SHARE SHARE Dua Lipa followed up her AC/DC and Natalia Imbruglia covers with a rendition of Kylie Minogue's 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' on night three of 'The Radical Optimism Tour' in Melbourne

Dua Lipa covered Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue's 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' in Melbourne.

After wowing with her rendition of Aussie rock icons AC/DC's 'Highway to Hell' on the opening night of her 'Radical Optimism Tour' in Melbourne on Monday (17.03.25), the 'Dance The Night' hitmaker covered another Aussie star's hit, Natalie Imbruglia's 'Torn', on the second night at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday (19.03.25).

And, on the third night (20.03.25), Lipa treated the crowd to a dazzling cover of Minogue's noughties mega-hit.

Before performing the 2001 classic, Lipa said: “This next part always keeps us on our toes a little bit, because every night we do something different.

“It’s always exciting because there are some songs that don’t need much of an introduction."

WATCH: #DuaLipa performs a cover of Aussie rock heroes AC/DC's Highway To Hell as she kicks off #TheRadicalOptimismTour in #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/RtkBiw7rKG — Contactmusic.com (@Contactmusic) March 18, 2025

After wrapping the current leg in Sydney and Auckland, Lipa will kick off the Europe/UK leg in May before returning to North America in September.

The tour features multiple nights in most cities, including two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London and four-night runs at both Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.