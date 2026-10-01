Pop Sia sells half her music catalogue for $180 million - and her ex is set to benefit Sia has sold 50 per cent of her music catalogue for a reported $180 million, with part of the payout tied to her divorce settlement with ex‑husband Dan Bernard. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Sia has secured a major deal for her music catalogue, with reports stating she has sold half of her stake to investment firm Pophouse for $180 million.

The agreement covers a large portion of her biggest hits, including Cheap Thrills and Chandelier.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sia will personally receive $165 million for the material written before her marriage to Dan Bernard. Bernard has agreed to give up any claim to that portion of the payout in exchange for $1 million.

Around $15 million tied to songs Sia wrote during the marriage will be placed in escrow while she and Dan Bernard decide how that portion should be handled. The pair are still working through the remaining financial issues from their divorce.

Earlier in the year, Sia - whose fulll name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler - was ordered to pay Bernard $42,500 each month in child support, with both sharing custody of their son after a challenging court process. The singer filed for divorce in March 2025, ending a marriage that began in 2023 shortly after the quiet arrival of their son, Somersault Wonder Bernard.