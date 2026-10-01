Rock
Paul McCartney announces The Boys of Dungeon Lane (Special Edition) with four new songs
Sir Paul McCartney will release The Boys of Dungeon Lane (Special Edition) this October, adding a new version of Home To Us and three brand‑new tracks.
Sir Paul McCartney will release The Boys of Dungeon Lane (Special Edition) this month, adding four extra recordings to his 2026 album.
The updated tracklist includes a fresh take on Home To Us with his Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr and three new songs: City Fox, One Night Stand and Chelsea Boots.
The original album arrived in May 2026 and debuted at Number 1 in the UK, later earning McCartney his first Mercury Prize nomination. The Special Edition introduces a “flip mix” of Home To Us, with McCartney and Starr’s vocal parts switched.
Physical formats - including a limited 2LP orange and blue marble vinyl edition - will be released on December 9, while digital formats land October 7. Artwork for the physical release is adapted from a collage by Kate Gibb using images from McCartney’s personal archive.
Speaking about Days We Left Behind, the track that inspired the album title, McCartney said: “This is very much a memory song for me… It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool… Dungeon Lane is near [Forthlin Road]. We didn’t have much at all but it didn’t matter because all the people were great.”
Pre-order HERE.