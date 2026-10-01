Rock Paul McCartney announces The Boys of Dungeon Lane (Special Edition) with four new songs Sir Paul McCartney will release The Boys of Dungeon Lane (Special Edition) this October, adding a new version of Home To Us and three brand‑new tracks. SHARE SHARE Credit: Mary McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney will release The Boys of Dungeon Lane (Special Edition) this month, adding four extra recordings to his 2026 album.

The updated tracklist includes a fresh take on Home To Us with his Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr and three new songs: City Fox, One Night Stand and Chelsea Boots.

The original album arrived in May 2026 and debuted at Number 1 in the UK, later earning McCartney his first Mercury Prize nomination. The Special Edition introduces a “flip mix” of Home To Us, with McCartney and Starr’s vocal parts switched.

Physical formats - including a limited 2LP orange and blue marble vinyl edition - will be released on December 9, while digital formats land October 7. Artwork for the physical release is adapted from a collage by Kate Gibb using images from McCartney’s personal archive.

Speaking about Days We Left Behind, the track that inspired the album title, McCartney said: “This is very much a memory song for me… It’s just a lot of memories of Liverpool… Dungeon Lane is near [Forthlin Road]. We didn’t have much at all but it didn’t matter because all the people were great.”

Pre-order HERE.