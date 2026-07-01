Rock The Rolling Stones to headline Glasto again? Mick Jagger gives his verdict The Rolling Stones have only headlined the world-famous music festival once before in 2013. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Sir Mick Jagger is up for The Rolling Stones headlining Glastonbury again.

The Start Me Up rockers have headlined once before in 2013, an experience the 82-year-old frontman found "very odd", due to how far away from the crowd they were on the Pyramid Stage. But that hasn't put him off.

Speaking In Conversation with NME, he said when asked if they'd like to top the bill at Worthy Farm again: “It’s a difficult gig to do… the stage is very odd. It’s so disjointed, and you’re so far away from everyone. We normally have a 50-feet walkway, and we only had 10 [at Glastonbury]. I mean it is great when you look up the hill and you see everyone, it’s fantastic. There’s no doubt about it."

He then pondered: "Do I wanna do it again? Oh, I’ll say yes.”

Elsewhere, Mick spoke about how effortless it was getting Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney to record the punky bass on Covered In You.

He said: “It was very easy. Obviously, I’ve known Paul for ages. He’s not a stranger, but he’s never played bass with us before. It’s a different thing, you know. I said to Andy [Watt, producer], ‘Is he gonna be into this because it’s a punk tune and I want overdriven bass. It’s gonna be simple, no mucking about.’ And Paul did exactly what was needed in, like, 10 minutes.”

McCartney had already contributed bass to Bite My Head Off on the Stones’ last record Hackney Diamonds, and Covered In You came from the same set of sessions.