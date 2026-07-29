Rock Shocking sexual offence allegations against Jared Leto emerge in new BBC doc Multiple women have accused the actor and musician of inappropriate behaviour when they were teenagers in Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

A new BBC documentary has spotlighted serious allegations against Jared Leto, with multiple women claiming the actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman behaved inappropriately with them when they were underage.

Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret features testimony from 10 women, including one identified as Clara, who says she was 17 when she met Leto in 2006.

Clara alleges she was approached at a Thirty Seconds to Mars show by an associate who took her number, and later went to Leto’s home in California. She claims the pair had sex while her friend waited in another room, and says Leto asked her to “call [him] daddy,” describing herself at the time as “naive and vulnerable.” She also recalls discussing California’s age of consent with Leto, saying he “shrugged it off” despite her being underage in the state.

Another woman, Alex, says she met Leto when she was 19 but felt pressured to pretend she was younger. She alleges Leto dismissed her concerns about being 17, telling her “age is just a number.” Alex also claims she was invited to an afterparty at a London hotel during a 2013 tour, only to find Leto alone in a dark room. She says he refused to help her get home and made a sexually explicit remark that left her feeling unsafe, prompting her to leave and later tell a friend, who urged her to report the incident.

The documentary also includes claims from a former crew member who says modelling agencies were contacted during arena tours to offer women VIP access and a private backstage room “direct from Jared.”

Despite repeated attempts by the BBC, Leto did not respond to the allegations featured in the film.

Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret is available now on iPlayer and airs on BBC Three at 9pm and BBC One at 10.45pm on Wednesday (29.07.26).