David Bowie 1982 Interview Unearthed Digitised In 2026 David Bowie 1982 Interview Unearthed Digitised In 2026 SHARE SHARE David Bowie 1982 Interview Unearthed Digitised In 2026

As a part of a rare collection of interview tapes that are being digitsed and released by Bang Showbiz on YouTube, today we are excited to offer a previously unheard glimpse into the personality of David Bowie. The interviewer and owner of Contact Music, Rick Sky, is heard casually speaking with Bowie, discussing all matters of subjects from drugs, relationships, regrets to aspirations.

The interview takes place in the early to mid 1980s, around the Serious Moonlight tour. The interview isn’t only rare in the fact that it has only been unearthed in 2026, but it’s also a rare look at David Bowie speaking in a casual and friendly way for 42 minutes among friends.

Bowie talks about the reality of his own children’s lives and how life looked around the huge career as a musician, whilst also going into the details of his work and his career, the effect of drugs on his art and his friendships, and his doubts about his painting abilities.

The full interview is now available to view and listen to for free on our YouTube, and the full video is posted below. This interview is one part of a 500 tape digitisation effort including stars & groups such as Mick Jagger, Patti Smith, Queen, and many more, these will be made available on our YouTube channel regularly.



