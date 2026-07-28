K-pop

TOMORROW X TOGETHER mark seventh anniversary with immersive LAYERS OF US exhibition in Seoul

The K-pop group will open a multi‑zone showcase of their seven‑year journey at The Seouliteum from August 13 to September 6.

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By Lizzie Baker

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 2:15 PM

By Lizzie Baker

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 2:15 PM

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Credit: Xavier Collins/Images Press Agency/Avalon
Credit: Xavier Collins/Images Press Agency/Avalon

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will mark their seventh anniversary with a new exhibition, LAYERS OF US, opening August 13 at The Seouliteum in Seongdong‑gu, Seoul.

The event runs until September 6, taking fans of the K-pop idols on a journey through their evolution from their debut to their latest release.

The exhibition features seven themed zones charting TXT’s story from 2019's The Dream Chapter: STAR to 2025's The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, with installations designed to highlight key moments, concepts and visuals from across their discography.

The project follows the group’s April EP 7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns and continues their anniversary celebrations.

TXT - comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai - will also drop their fifth Japanese single Setsuna Hanabi on August 19, featuring new tracks Silence, Nice to Meet Ya and an alternate version of the title song.

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