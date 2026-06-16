K-pop TOMORROW X TOGETHER's YEONJUN announces new solo album No Labels: Part 02 YEONJUN will make his solo return on July 10 with No Labels: Part 02, nearly eight months after his Billboard‑charting debut album. SHARE SHARE Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

YEONJUN is officially stepping back into the solo spotlight.

The TOMORROW X TOGETHER star has confirmed that his second solo album, No Labels: Part 02, will arrive on July 10 - marking his first solo release since No Labels: Part 01 landed in November 2025.

The announcement was first shared on Weverse after fans were hit with a surprise cinematic teaser titled CHOI YEONJUN across TXT’s social channels.

The clip picks up exactly where the No Labels: Part 01 music video left off, using the same outro music to create a direct bridge between the two chapters.

Rather than leaning into high‑gloss visuals, the new video shows YEONJUN in his most stripped‑back form - barefaced, waking up, brushing his teeth, and wandering around a quiet room.

The unfiltered moments hint at a more intimate direction for the upcoming album, offering fans a rare look at the singer away from the stage lights.

The project continues the narrative of No Labels: Part 01, which earned YEONJUN his first solo Billboard 200 entry, debuting at No. 10.

HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC have confirmed that more details about the album’s concept and tracklist will be revealed in the coming weeks, fuelling anticipation among eager fans.

No Labels: Part 02 will be released worldwide on all major streaming platforms on July 10.



