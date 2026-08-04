Pop Boy George blasts Bandcamp for removing his profile following backlash to pro‑Israel song The singer claims Bandcamp deleted his page and took his money after he released We Will Dance Again. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Boy George has accused Bandcamp of removing his profile and blocking access to his controversial pro‑Israel track We Will Dance Again, branding the owners of the platform “a bunch of c****”.

In the clip, shared on social media, the Culture Club frontman told fans: “The drama continues. Sadly Bandcamp have removed my profile, so anyone trying to get a copy of We Will Dance Again will have to wait until I record it and find a way to put it out.”

He added that the company had “taken money” and said he hoped refunds would be issued.

George urged listeners who already downloaded the track to “make videos, play it on the internet… get it heard.” Bandcamp’s removal appears to stem from its policy banning music “generated wholly or in substantial part by AI.”

The fallout around the song has also led to a major professional split. George revealed he has parted ways with Tony Pontius, who has run his label BGP for several years, after Pontius refused to be involved with the release. Writing on X, the singer said: “I wanted to release We Will Dance Again, but he was unequivocal and said, ‘I want nothing to do with this song’, and I responded, ‘ok, we are done’. When someone is gutless, it really does not hurt to say goodbye.”

The 65‑year‑old star has faced heavy criticism over the track, which was inspired by the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel’s Nova Music Festival - an assault carried out by Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by multiple governments and responsible for severe harm and loss of life. George has insisted the song is “pro peace” and said he is “devastated” by the deaths of innocent people in both Israel and Palestine.

He wrote: “The suggestion that I feel no compassion for Palestinians is both untrue and absurd… I call for peace.”

He added that he felt compelled to write the song after visiting the Nova exhibition and speaking to the parents of Jake Marlowe, who was killed during the attack.

The controversy has also affected his theatre commitments. George pulled out of playing King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium just days before his run was due to begin. His manager Paul Kemsley said the decision was made “with the utmost respect” for the production team.

Despite the backlash, George says he intends to release We Will Dance Again independently. He wrote: “My faith in humanity will not diminish and the truth will always win.

“I come from a place of peace. I am a jew loving, trans hugging queer hippy and my mother would be proud of me.”