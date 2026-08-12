Pop Jenna Ortega reveals just how chaotic Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste video really was Jenna Ortega says she had no time to prepare for her role in Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste video, revealing the chaotic kissing and chainsaw moments were improvised on the day. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega has revealed that her appearance in Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste music video came together at the last minute, with the actress admitting she only learned she’d be involved a few days before filming.

The promo features Ortega in several surreal moments, including a sequence where she kisses her onscreen lover as he suddenly transforms into his ex‑girlfriend Carpenter - before she tears through the illusion with a bright pink chainsaw.

Speaking to Esquire, Jenna explained that nothing about the shoot was planned.

She said: “I swear to you, nothing about that music video was choreographed. Like we were just running around. We had no time to prep or really talk about it.”

Describing the kissing setup, she added: “The kissing sequence was: I would stand there, I would kiss a man. They would tell me to hold it. I stayed in that position. Sabrina would come in. She would kiss me, and then we just did that a few times. So, it was like a carousel of lovers.”





The Wednesday star also loved the camp energy of the chainsaw moment, saying: “The chainsaw sequence… I would say that just felt really camp and fun, and we had nice little outfits on. I think the chainsaw had some crazy name and reference to Sabrina as well. It was called like the Espresso 3000 or something.”

The video opens with a viewer‑discretion warning due to its stylised gore.

Carpenter always knew she wanted Ortega involved.

Celebrating the release on Instagram, she wrote: “This song is so special to me and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone that helped me bring one of my most ambitious videos to life. I had one person in mind for this and that was the one and only @jennaortega. Watching her on screen is a true dream come true and I’m so inspired, impressed, and amazed by her.”