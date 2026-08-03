Metal Megadeth set the dates for final UK and European tour Check out the dates on Megadeth's final UK and European tour. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Megadeth have announced their final tour of the UK and Europe.

The 2027 run will see the thrash metal titans joined by Black Label Society and Testament.

Dubbed the Breakout: Hibernation Of The Nations, the tour will commence in Belfast on March 9, with further dates in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds

Frontman Dave Mustaine hailed the multi-year run a "true celebration" of metal and the band's legacy, insisting it's "not goodbye".

He said: “This isn’t about saying goodbye.

“It’s about celebrating everything we’ve built together over the last four decades. Every city has its own story, every crowd has given us unforgettable memories, and we want to come back to celebrate that with the fans who made it all possible.”

He continued: “When we started talking about this tour, we wanted it to be a true celebration of metal.

“Black Label Society and Testament are bands we have tremendous respect for, and having them join us makes these shows even more special. This line-up represents decades of heavy music, and it’s going to be an incredible night for the fans.”

The Live Nation pre-sale for the UK shows kicks off at 9am on Thursday (06.08.26).

The general sale takes place at 10am on Friday (07.08.26).

Megadeath released their final self-titled album at the start of the year.

Mustaine admitted he knew he had to bring his touring years to a close when he faced several physical struggles working on their last album.

The 64-year-old guitarist told NME: "It was about the halfway point [of working on it]. My hands were hurting, and I’d already had issues with them because of arthritis.

"Then I had numbness from when my neck was fused together – my neck had been broken by a chiropractor - so I have a metal plate in my neck with some screws… so my hands were already messed up.

“I’ve always said that when I don’t feel like I can do it anymore, that’s going to be time for me to stop.”

He admitted working in the studio was a "really difficult time", and he spoke to his management - which includes his son Justis Mustaine.

He recalled: "I spoke to him and I said, ‘I don’t know how much longer I can keep doing this’.

"He said, ‘We should probably talk about it, because this tour is probably going to go for two, three, maybe four years. You’re going to be a little bit older by that point… so what happens then?’"

The Tipping Point rocker explained the decision was "bittersweet", but one that his bandmates all supported.





Megadeth’s 2027 European tour dates:

March 9: Belfast The O2, UK

March 11: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

March 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

March 13: Manchester Co‑op Live, UK

March 15: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

March 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

March 16: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

March 19: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

March 21: Paris Zenith, France

March 23: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

March 25: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

March 27: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark

March 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

March 30: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

April 1: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

April 2: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

April 4: Munich Zenith, Germany

April 5: Bern Festhalle, Switzerland

April 6: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

April 8: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

April 10: Barcelona Olimpic Arena, Spain

April 12: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

April 13: Lisbon Sagres Camp Pequeno, Portugal