Pop Ariana Grande to step back from public life after Eternal Sunshine Tour as she exits West End revival Ariana Grande will take a break from public‑facing work after her London tour finale, withdrawing from the upcoming West End production of Sunday in the Park with George amid ongoing scrutiny over her health and appearance. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Ariana Grande is preparing to step out of the spotlight once her Eternal Sunshine Tour wraps in London, with the singer confirming she will no longer appear in next summer’s West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

The 33‑year‑old megastar had been set to star opposite her Wicked co‑star Jonathan Bailey in the Barbican Centre production, but her team has now announced she is pulling out.

A representative for the star told People that Grande intends to “take a step back from visibility” once the tour concludes on September 1 at The O2.

The spokesperson said: “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much‑deserved break from public‑facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

They added that the tour has been “a beautiful experience” and that Grande has “loved every minute.”

A source close to the singer said the demanding nature of her show has played a role in the decision.

The insider explained: “She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night."

Producers Empire Street Productions confirmed her departure from Sunday in the Park with George, saying the choice was made with “complete understanding and support.”

The production will still open in summer 2027, with new casting to be announced. According to the source, Grande “cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life.”

Grande has spoken openly about the scrutiny surrounding her body and health, addressing the issue directly in her 2024 track Yes, And?, where she urges listeners not to comment on her appearance.

Earlier this year, she told Vogue Japan that taking a break would likely be “healthy,” reflecting on the nonstop pace of her career and her desire for more balance in the years ahead.