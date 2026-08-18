Pop Madonna leads 2026 MTV VMAs nominations Madonna tops the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with 11 nominations, while Taylor Swift follows with nine. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Madonna is once again at the forefront of MTV’s biggest night, topping the 2026 Video Music Awards (VMAs) with 11 nominations in total.

The network confirmed the full list on Tuesday (18.08.26), noting that her latest sweep stretches across the entire span of her career - which includes 19 competitive VMAs and the honour of being the first solo woman to receive the Video Vanguard Award back in 1986.

As well as Artist of the Year, Madonna is nominated for Video of the Year and Song of the Year for her Sabrina Carpenter collaboration Bring Your Love and Video of the Year for Confessions II – The Film.

Taylor Swift sits just behind her with nine nominations, giving her a clear path to becoming the most decorated artist in VMA history. A single win would push her past the current record. Swift’s nods include Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia, Artist of the Year, Best Pop.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each scored seven nods, with Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson close behind on five. LISA followed with four nominations, while Shakira, Tate McRae, GENER8ION and Yung Lean all picked up three.

The Artist of the Year shortlist also features Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen.

Meanwhile, the Video of the Year race brings together Taylor's The Fate of Ophelia, Madonna’s Confessions II - The Film, Ariana's Hate That I Made You Love Me, Bruno's I Just Might, Sabrina's Tear, and GENER8ION’s Storm featuring Yung Lean.

A total of 26 artists have earned their first-ever VMA nominations. GENER8ION and Yung Lean lead the rookie pack with three nods for Storm, while K‑pop outfit CORTIS and viral singer Stella Lefty - who broke out with Boston - secured two each. Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Tucker Wetmore and Sienna Spiro also make their VMA debuts.

The Best Dance category returns after a seven‑year hiatus, featuring Tate McRae’s Nobody’s Girl, Bebe Rexha and Faithless’ New Religion, Harry Styles’ Aperture, Lady Gaga and Doechii’s Runaway, Madonna’s Confessions II - The Film, PinkPantheress’ Stateside featuring Zara Larsson, and Dance... by Slayyyter.

The 2026 MTV VMAs will air live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, beginning at 7.30pm. ET / 4.30 p.m. PT. The show will simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.





2026 MTV VMA nominations:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me (Republic Records)

Bruno Mars – I Just Might (Atlantic Records)

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean (Iconoclast Music)

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film (Warner Records)

Sabrina Carpenter – Tears (Island)

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (Republic Records)

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Madonna (Warner Records)

Morgan Wallen (Big Loud/Mercury Records)

Sabrina Carpenter (Island)

Taylor Swift (Republic Records)

Song of the Year

BTS – Swim (BIGHIT MUSIC)

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas (Columbia Records)

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – Golden (Republic Records/Visva Records)

Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love (Warner Records)

Olivia Dean – Man I Need (Island)

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson (Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records)

RAYE – WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! (Human Re Sources)

Best New Artist

Bella Kay (Atlantic Records)

CORTIS (BIGHIT MUSIC)

Magnus Ferrell (Visva Records/Republic Records)

Malcolm Todd (Columbia Records)

Myles Smith (RCA Records)

Sienna Spiro (Capitol Records)

Stella Lefty (Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost)

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – Chains Whips (Roc Nation Distribution)

French Montana, Max B – Ever Since U Left Me (Coke Boys Records)

Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love (Warner Records)

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson (Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records)

Shakira, Burna Boy – Dai Dai (Sony Music US Latin)

Teyana Taylor, Lucky Daye – Hard Part (Def Jam Recordings)

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me (Republic Records)

Charli xcx – SS26 (Atlantic Records)

LISA – Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi (LLOUD Co./RCA Records)

Olivia Rodrigo – drop dead (Geffen Records)

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour (Island)

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl (RCA Records)

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (Republic Records)

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B featuring Kehlani – Safe (Atlantic Records)

Don Toliver – E85 (Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records)

Drake – Janice STFU (OVO/Republic Records)

Megan Thee Stallion – LOVER GIRL (Hot Girl Productions)

Travis Scott – DUMBO (Cactus Jack/Epic Records)

Tyler, The Creator – SUGAR ON MY TONGUE (Columbia Records)

Best R'n'B

Bruno Mars – I Just Might (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious (RCA Records)

Dave, Tems – Raindance (Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records)

Justin Bieber – YUKON (Def Jam Recordings)

Kehlani – Folded (Atlantic Records)

Mariah the Scientist, Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime (Epic Records)

Best Alternative

Geese – Taxes (Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam)

mgk, Fred Durst – FIX UR FACE (EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records)

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide (Mercury Records)

Olivia Rodrigo – the cure (Geffen Records)

SOMBR – Homewrecker (SMB Music/Warner Records)

Tame Impala – Dracula (Columbia Records)

twenty one pilots – Drag Path (Fueled By Ramen)

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha, Faithless – New Religion (Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE)

Harry Styles – Aperture (Columbia Records)

Lady Gaga, Doechii – RUNAWAY (Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records)

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film (Warner Records)

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson (Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records)

Slayyyter – DANCE… (RECORDS/Columbia Records)

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl (RCA Records)

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – Choka Choka (Republic Records/UMLE)

Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL (Rimas Entertainment)

Fuerza Regida – TU SANCHO (Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin)

KAROL G – Papasito (Bichota Records/Interscope Records)

Rosalía featuring Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla (Columbia Records)

Ryan Castro, Kapo, GANGSTA – LA VILLA (AWOO Corp./Sony Music US Latin)

Shakira, Burna Boy – Dai Dai (Sony Music US Latin)

Best K-pop

BLACKPINK – JUMP (YG Entertainment)

BTS – SWIM (BIGHIT MUSIC)

CORTIS – REDRED (BIGHIT MUSIC)

KATSEYE – PINKY UP (HYBE x Geffen Records)

LE SSERAFIM featuring j-hope – SPAGHETTI (SOURCE MUSIC)

LISA – Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi (LLOUD Co./RCA Records)

Best Country

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas (Columbia Records)

Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell (Lost Highway/Interscope Records)

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo (Broken Bow Records)

Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle (Columbia Nashville)

Shaboozey – Cowgirl (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)

Stella Lefty – Boston (Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost)

Tucker Wetmore – Brunette (Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records)

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me (Republic Records)

Bruno Mars – I Just Might (Atlantic Records)

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean (Iconoclast Music)

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film (Warner Records)

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour (Island)

Taylor Swift – Opalite (Republic Records)

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – SS26 (Atlantic Records)

Lady Gaga, Doechii – RUNAWAY (Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records)

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film (Warner Records)

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson (Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records)

SOMBR – My Body Isn’t Ready (SMB Music/Warner Records)

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (Republic Records)

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – PUNK ROCKY (A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records)

Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me (Republic Records)

LISA – Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi (LLOUD Co./RCA Records)

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film (Warner Records)

Shaboozey – Cowgirl (American Dogwood/EMPIRE)

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (Republic Records)

Best editing

Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me (Republic Records)

Bruno Mars – I Just Might (Atlantic Records)

LISA – Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi (LLOUD Co./RCA Records)

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film (Warner Records)

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour (Island)

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (Republic Records)

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean (Iconoclast Music)

Harry Styles – Dance No More (Columbia Records)

KATSEYE – PINKY UP (HYBE x Geffen Records)

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film (Warner Records)

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl (RCA Records)

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (Republic Records)

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me (Republic Records)

JISOO, ZAYN – Eyes Closed (Warner Records)

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film (Warner Records)

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson (Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records)

RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony. (Human Re Sources)

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia (Republic Records)