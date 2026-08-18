Pop 90-minute Pilates classes are helping Céline Dion get in shape for her huge Paris residency Céline Dion says she’s deep into Pilates and ballet training ahead of her Paris residency, opening up about her health, her hiatus and why she’s determined to give fans the show they deserve. SHARE SHARE Credit: Harper’s Bazaar/Robin Galiegue

Céline Dion is ramping up her training regime as she gets ready for her huge Paris residency, revealing she’s currently doing 90‑minute Pilates sessions three times a week and taking ballet classes to get back into peak performance shape.

The 58‑year‑old superstar spoke to Harper’s BAZAAR UK for its October ICONS 2026 issue, explaining that she’s embracing every part of returning to public life.

She said: “If you don’t want to sign autographs and you don’t want to get yourself pretty and you don’t want to be disturbed because your pasta is going to get cold, you can always stay home. But look at what you have."

Dion also discussed living with stiff‑person syndrome, the rare autoimmune condition that at times left her in such severe pain she couldn’t walk.

Quoting Home Alone, she added: “It is a progressive condition. I don’t like to say ‘disease.’ Disease makes you go like this, ‘Kevin, you’re such a disease.’”

Her upcoming run at Paris’ La Défense Arena, spanning September 12, 2026 to May 29, 2027, marks her first live shows since 2022 and is set to be a major comeback moment.

She said: “It’s been so long, I would like to offer them something to show how I’ve missed them."

During her time away from the stage, the singer found comfort in the outdoors, describing how nature became a quiet refuge. As she put it: “I love trees so much, and I had this vision of myself trying to disappear through the leaves.”

Dion also revisited her earliest memories of performing, recalling how she started singing in her family’s piano bar long before she was old enough to be there. She joked: “Ten years old and I’m in a bar. I could’ve been arrested. But you know what? The police officers joined and sang with us. There was not a lot of crime then.”

Reflecting on why she thinks fans stay so connected to her, the Power of Love star said it comes down to her willingness to be completely transparent. She told the publication: “It’s got to be because I’m an open book. I’m honest, and it’s not always pretty. Sometimes it’s happy things, sometimes it’s sad, but it’s called life.”

The October issue of Harper’s BAZAAR UK goes on sale September 3.