Rock WATCH: Noel and Liam Gallagher talk about changing the Oasis story in new Don't Look Back In Anger film trailer 'We've got a chance to change the narrative of the band...' Noel Gallagher gets philosophical in new trailer for Steven Knight's documentary film SHARE SHARE

Noel Gallagher admits the Oasis reunion gave him and brother Liam Gallagher the "chance to change the narrative of the band" in a new trailer for documentary film Oasis Don't Look Back In Anger.

The guitarist is heard musing about the opportunity to create a new legacy on the Oasis Live '25 tour which came 16 years after Noel, 59, quit the band after a backstage bust-up with younger brother Liam, 53, in their dressing room at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, France, on August 28, 2009.

Over footage, Noel says: "We've got a chance to change the narrative of the band."

Noel also praises Liam, admitting the singer is the beating heart of Oasis, providing the voice to his songs.

He says: "The songs are one thing, but I had forgotten what he means to people.

"I certainly wasn't prepared for the intense outpouring ... The sense of what it meant to people."

Watch the trailer below:





Advance tickets are now available for purchase at Fandango (https://www.fandango.com/OasisDontLookBackInAnger) or wherever tickets are sold for the September 11 release.

Additionally, special limited IMAX Early Access Screenings will take place in the US and Canada on Wednesday, September 9. Tickets for this exclusive engagement are also available now (https://www.fandango.com/OasisDontLookBackInAngerIMAXEAS).

The two-hour film has been produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and is due for release in cinemas worldwide, including IMAX, on September 11. It will then stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the US later this year.

Oasis Don't Look Back In Anger It is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, known for the LCD Soundsystem documentary Shut Up And Play The Hits.

The film charts Liam and Noel’s triumphant reunion tour and is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical events of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world.

The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interview with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.

Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.

Speaking about the documentary previously, Knight said: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation. Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show - it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together and tell it how it is and how it was."



