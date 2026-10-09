Rock Instagram investigates after users say Creed’s Higher keeps appearing as a suggested Stories song Instagram has issued an apology after users noticed Creed’s 1999 hit Higher repeatedly appearing as a suggested soundtrack on their Stories. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Instagram has apologised after users across the platform began noticing something strange when posting Stories - the app kept recommending Creed’s Higher, even when the song had nothing to do with what they were uploading.

For weeks, people have been sharing screenshots and jokes about the 1999 post‑grunge anthem popping up as the top suggested track. Now, Instagram has confirmed the odd behaviour, admitting the song is being pushed far more than intended.

According to a new report from CNN, the track is surfacing regardless of content type, location or user behaviour, and the company still doesn’t know why.

One user wrote on X: “Posted on instagram about how instagram always tries to make me add ‘Higher’ by Creed to my stories and it turns out it’s happening to other people. I feel like I’m uncovering a big conspiracy. The algorithms want us to love Creed.”

Another joked: “I can’t prove it but pretty sure Creed is paying META to suggest their song ‘Higher’ on all Instagram Stories,” while a third added: “Every time I post an Instagram story the suggested song is ‘Higher’ by Creed?”

A spokesperson for the Meta‑owned platform told CNN: “We looked into this and found that this song is being recommended to more people than intended. We’re continuing to investigate.”

The glitch has quickly become a meme, with users joking that Instagram is trying to engineer a full‑scale Creed revival.