Rock Sex Pistols and Frank Carter to end collaboration following Lap of Honour tour Sex Pistols and Frank Carter have announced that their December 2026 UK and Ireland tour celebrating 50 years of punk will mark the end of their collaboration. SHARE SHARE Sex Pistols and Frank Carter are parting ways

Sex Pistols and Frank Carter will part ways following their forthcoming Lap of Honour tour, bringing their two-year collaboration to a close with a final performance in London.

Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock will join the former Gallows frontman for an 11-date UK and Ireland run in December 2026, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the punk band's debut single, Anarchy in the U.K.

The tour will begin at Leeds' O2 Academy on December 4, with stops in Newcastle, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Portsmouth and Bristol before concluding with two shows in London.

The final performance will take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on December 20, bringing the project full circle in west London, where the musicians first performed together in 2024.

Their collaboration began with three fundraising concerts in aid of Bush Hall, before developing into a touring project that saw the musicians perform to audiences around the world.

Reflecting on their time together, guitarist Jones insisted that Carter's departure does not necessarily spell the end of the Sex Pistols.

He said: "It's been a glorious ride with Frankie baby, we've loved every minute. The shows were spectacular and of course, a big shout out all the fans. Without you lot, it's nothing.

"This is not the end of the Pistols... but let's see what happens."

Carter, who grew up listening to the pioneering punk band, admitted he had never anticipated the collaboration extending beyond their initial charity performances.

He said: "As a young kid growing up on Sex Pistols, the scale of the opportunity to step into one of the most iconic roles in music history was not lost on me - I never thought for a second that three shows to help save Bush Hall would turn into all this.

"To Steve, Paul and Glen, thank you for trusting me with such an important task. And thanks to the crew and every fan who's been smiling, dancing and screaming the words back at me all over the world; it has been a huge honour.

"All good things must come to an end, and I'm really looking forward to celebrating my run with the Pistols one last time around our Bloody Kingdom. As always, I'll see you in the pit."

The farewell tour coincides with half a century since the release of Anarchy in the U.K. on November 26, 1976.

Released during a period of economic uncertainty and social unrest in Britain, the single became one of the defining recordings of the punk movement, challenging the conventions of the music industry and inspiring subsequent generations of musicians.

It was followed in 1977 by the band's influential debut studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols, which featured tracks including God Save the Queen, Pretty Vacant and Holidays in the Sun.

Drummer Cook believes Carter embodies the same rebellious spirit that characterised the band's emergence in the 1970s.

He said: "With Anarchy, I think we tapped into something happening in the country at the time.

"The 'punk' message was pretty simple - if you're not happy with what's going on just have a go and get out there and so whatever you want to do. Frank really has that punk spirit and it's been a pleasure to be out on the road with him."

Meanwhile, bassist Matlock encouraged fans to make the most of their final opportunity to see the current incarnation of the band perform together.

He added: "I am really looking forward to closing out the year on a high, I suggest anybody who is in two minds about coming, will miss it at their peril."

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter - Lap of Honour 2026 tour dates

Friday, December 4 - O2 Academy, Leeds

Saturday, December 5 - NX, Newcastle

Monday, December 7 - 3Arena, Dublin

Wednesday, December 9 - Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

Thursday, December 10 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Saturday, December 12 - Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

Monday, December 14 - O2 Academy, Birmingham

Tuesday, December 15 - Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

Wednesday, December 16 - The Prospect Building, Bristol

Friday, December 18 - O2 Academy Brixton, London

Sunday, December 20 - Eventim Apollo, London