Pop Myleene Klass confirms why she won't be part of the Hear'Say reunion Myleene Klass has had her say on why she is sitting out the Hear'Say reunion and whether she will consider joining them band in the future. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Myleene Klass has confirmed she will not be taking part in Hear’Say’s planned 25th anniversary reunion.

The group - formed on Popstars in 2001 and made famous by Pure and Simple - are preparing to mark the milestone, with Noel Sullivan, Suzanne Shaw, Kym Marsh and Danny Foster set to return to the stage. Klass, however, has opted out due to her workload.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women on Monday (05.10.26), Klass explained that her schedule leaves no room for touring. She said: “Well, they were really sweet, and they did include me in the discussions. But it’s not something I can commit to at the moment. I just really can’t. I know that they’re still figuring out a lot of the moving parts of it, and until they do that, you know, there’s nothing sort of necessary set in stone. But for me, I’m just super busy. I’m committed to you guys.”

Klass said she remains close to her former bandmates and looks back on her time in the group positively. She added: “I love the guys dearly. It was an incredibly important time in my life. It taught me so much. You know, epic songs like that and moments like that.”

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The presenter, 48, admitted she has not ruled out appearing with Hear’Say in the future and joked she would be “front row” if they returned to the stage, though she is unsure she remembers all the lyrics. She said: “I would say never say never about anything because, as I said earlier to you guys, you know, I don’t really agree on revisiting the past.”

Klass reiterated that the reunion plans are still being developed. She said: “Like I said before, until there’s things set in stone, it’s very difficult to commit to something that’s so up in the air. And I think they’re just figuring things out as well. But I really do appreciate that they came and included me.”

Speculation about a reunion increased when the group revived their Instagram account and shared a WhatsApp chat teasing the idea. In the clip, Foster wrote: “Wow . . . can you believe the response to that tour clip we posted?!” Shaw replied: “I know right, amazing! Ahhh the memories . . . can you believe it was 25 years ago?!” Sullivan then suggested: “Fancy getting the band back together?” Marsh responded: “Go on.”

Klass appeared in the chat but did not send a message and was not tagged on Instagram.

Hear’Say had previously explored a 20th anniversary reunion, but plans were abandoned due to pandemic‑related delays and personal circumstances. Marsh later said the group had hoped to mark the milestone.

Despite the renewed interest, Klass has made clear she does not intend to join the reunion, describing it as a “backwards” step for her at this stage in her career.