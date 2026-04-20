Pop What do Popstars group Hear'Say have planned for 25th anniversary? Pure and Simple hitmakers Hear'Say could reunite for a concert to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year. SHARE SHARE

Kym Marsh has spilled that Hear'Say may reunite to mark their 25th anniversary later this year.

The group was formed on ITV talent show Popstars with pop guru Nigel Lythgoe, Paul Adam and Nikki Chapman picking Danny Foster, Myleene Klass, Kym, Suzanne Shaw and Noel Sullivan from a host of hopefuls to create Hear'Say.

After scoring a huge number one with their debut single Pure and Simple in 2001 and getting to the top of the UK Official Albums Chart with first LP Popstars Kym had quit in 2002 and the band split after their second album Everybody flopped in the charts only reaching number 24.

Kym, 49, has revealed that the members are back in touch and she would love to get on stage to celebrate the anniversary.

Hear'Say at the Record of the Year Show in August 2001 / Credit: FAMOUS





In an interview on the Nicky Byrne HQ podcast, Kym - who currently stars in BBC school drama Waterloo Road - said: "We have a WhatsApp group.

“There was a time where we all kind of lost a bit of touch. I know some were closer than others. I kept in touch with Suzanne and Danny primarily. And then, as time went on, we all then just kind of started filtering back in and having conversations.

"Recently we started chatting with Liberty X as well who I haven't seen in, I don't know how many years.

“Obviously, it's 25 years now since Popstars. So I think we were all just reminiscing, walking down memory lane.

“I'd like to think at some point maybe we might do a little show, perhaps.

“I've not really had that full conversation with anybody.

“I think people would be quite like, ‘I wonder what would happen if we did… if we did that?’

“I think there's a part of everybody that probably would love to have a little go. I mean, stranger things have happened.”

Liberty X was created by the other five finalists in the first Popstars series who were not selected to join Hear'Say.

The group - comprised of Michelle Heaton, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm, Jessica Taylor and Kelli Young - went on to be more successful than Hear'Say and they achieved 10 consecutive UK top 20 singles before their split in 2007.

Since 2017, the three female members Heaton, Taylor and Young have been performing as Liberty X.

Simm replaced Marti Pellow as the lead singer of Wet Wet Wet in 2018 and as well as touring they released the album The Journey in 2021 with him on vocals.







