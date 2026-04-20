Pop Madonna returns to Coachella after 20 years to duet with Sabrina Carpenter Madonna joined Sabrina Carpenter to perform her hits Vogue and Like A Prayer during her headline set at Coachella. SHARE SHARE Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna perform together at Coachella / Credit: Getty Images

Madonna returned to Coachella 20 years after her first performance at the festival in 2006 to duet with Sabrina Carpenter.

The Queen of Pop surprised fans on Friday night (17.04.26) by joining Sabrina for her headline set in the Colorado desert in California.

The pair duetted on Vogue, Like A Prayer and a song seemingly from Madonna's upcoming new album Confessions II - which is a sequel record to her 2005 LP Confessions On A Dance Floor - which will be released on July 3.

Following her performance of Juno, Madonna stepped out on stage as the intro of Vogue played out and the backing dancers struck a pose.

With matching blonde hair and lace corsets, the pair sang the 1990 hit, before performing Madonna's new song.

Madonna, 67, then said: "Thank you so much for inviting me on your show."

To which Sabrina, 26, replied: "No thanks needed, Madonna. You can have whatever you want."

Addressing the huge crowd, Hung Up hitmaker then said: "Twenty years ago today, I performed at Coachella - I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part I in America and that was such a thrill for me.

"So you can imagine what a thrill it is for me to be back 20 years later ... so it's a like a full circle moment you know - very meaningful for me."

Madonna - who stands at 5ft 4in - then pointed out it was the first time she had ever performed with someone shorter than her, telling 5ft Sabrina: "Thank you for giving me that experience."

The two singers then performed Like A Prayer.

As well as her 2006 appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - which has been held at Indio's Empire Polo Club since 2002 - Madonna also made a guest appearance during Drake's 2015 set with the pair creating the moment of the weekend when she kissed the rapper.

Friday's performance was Sabrina's second week headlining the festival. The week before she was joined on stage by comic actor Will Ferrell.

Following Madonna's guest appearance during Sabrina Carpenter's set, her manager Guy Oseary took to Instagram to praise the collaboration as a "full-circle Coachella moment" and share a video of the iconic performance.





In his post, music executive Oseary also recalled the first time he met Carpenter at the SNL 50 party in February 2025.

He wrote: "I first met Sabrina at the SNL 50 party, where we bumped into each other walking thru the party. She told me how much she loved Madonna. Minutes later, she was asked to join the house band at that party to sing an impromptu song: the song she chose: ‘Like A Virgin.’”

"She has always shown love for the Queen, repeatedly … and last night the mutual love was shown and shared with the world.”

Sabrina responded to his post by commenting with three pink revolving heart emojis.



