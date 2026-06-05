Rock The Rolling Stones link up with the FIFA World Cup 2026 for new remix, vinyl and more The Rolling Stones have teamed up with FIFA for a mega World Cup 2026 collaboration that includes exclusive vinyl covers, a new remix and official tournament merchandise. SHARE SHARE Rolling Stones fans are in for a huge surprise thanks to a new FIFA collaboration

FIFA has announced a surprise partnership with The Rolling Stones, bringing the legendary rock band into the build‑up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in one of the most unexpected collaborations of the tournament so far.

The deal will see the Stones release three limited‑edition vinyl covers for their upcoming album Foreign Tongues, created specifically for the World Cup.

The artwork blends the band’s iconic imagery with FIFA World Cup 2026 design elements and will be produced in small quantities as collector’s items.

The collaboration also includes a special remix of the Stones’ new track In the Stars, which will appear on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. The soundtrack features 18 songs, including Goals by LISA, Anitta and Rema, Game Time by Future and Tyla, and Illuminate by Jessie Reyez and Elyanna.

Other artists on the album include Stormzy, Fridayy and Angel with Blessings, Ayra Starr and Latto with Show Me, and Shakira and Burna Boy with Dai Dai.

FIFA says the collaboration is designed to merge global football culture with one of the most recognisable bands in music history.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said the World Cup’s worldwide reach made the partnership a natural fit.

He explained: “The FIFA World Cup is the biggest show on earth, uniting billions of people through football, culture and shared celebration. We are delighted to welcome The Rolling Stones into this unique global moment, adding the energy, emotion and unmistakable identity of one of music’s most iconic bands to the tournament experience.”

Alongside the music releases, FIFA and the Stones will launch a new merchandise line, including clothing and headwear tied to the collaboration. The items will be available for fans ahead of the tournament.

The limited‑edition vinyl covers are expected to become highly sought‑after collector pieces.

The artwork merges the band’s classic tongue‑and‑lips logo with the visual identity of the 2026 tournament.