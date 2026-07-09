Rock WATCH: The Rolling Stones perform surprise acoustic song for James Bond and famous fans at Foreign Tongues launch The Rolling Stones held a launch party for their new album Foreign Tongues in London on Wednesday night (08.07.26) and surprised the famous guests with an acoustic performance and drone show. SHARE SHARE

The Rolling Stones held an exclusive launch party for their new album Foreign Tongues in London on Wednesday night (08.07.26) - and Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood treated the star-studded guests to a very special acoustic performance.

Mick and Ronnie were joined by long-time Stones keyboardist Matt Clifford for a rendition of Ringing Hollow which left guests wowed.

The star-studded audience at the St Clement Hotel in Aldwych included former James Bond actor Daniel Craig and his wife Rachel Weisz, Sam Fender, Sacha Baron Cohen, Christian Louboutin, John McEnroe, Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock and BBC Radio 2 DJ Vernon Kay.

You can see what that exclusive guestlist saw here:

London's newest luxury hotel, the St. Clement overlooks the River Thames and to celebrate the release of The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album and latest release In The Stars the night sky was lit up by a spectacular light show which illuminated the London skyline with the iconic Rolling Stones tongue logo and album artwork for Foreign Tongues as Big Ben and the London Eye loomed in the background.

The breathtaking display was created by internationally acclaimed designer Patrick Woodroffe, who commented: “The music for the 500 drone light show was set to the new Stones song In The Stars and is a fitting metaphor to see the iconic and much loved Stones’ tongue hanging over the River Thames to celebrate a record made here in the city of London."





Speaking about the new album, The Rolling Stones - which also includes guitarist Keith Richards who was not present at the launch but sent in a video message - commented: “We put this album together in under a month at Metropolis Studios in our hometown of London - it was a lot of fun. The critics seem to like it, we hope everyone loves it!”

You can order Foreign Tongues HERE