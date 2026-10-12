Rock The Beach Boys' Mike Love is 'facing serious health challenges' following frail return to stage John Stamos has revealed that The Beach Boys' Mike Love is experiencing health problems SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

John Stamos has revealed that Beach Boys co‑founder Mike Love is dealing with “serious health challenges”.

Ahead of their show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday (11.10.26), Stamos, 63, shared the news on Instagram as he boarded a flight, calling Love, 85, his “beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor”. He wrote: “I’m boarding a plane to Nashville to play with the Beach Boys at the Ryman Auditorium, struggling to put my feelings into words.

“My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight.

“Mike is a fighter. Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up.”

Stamos, who has performed with the Beach Boys since 1985 and is a special guest on the group’s tour celebrating 60 years of Pet Sounds, said: “I’ve played with Mike for 41 years.

“I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.

“The Mike Love we see tonight may not be exactly the Mike we’ve always known. But he’s still every bit the Mike we love.”

He praised Love’s “lyrics, optimism, unforgettable hooks and more than 7,000 concerts” for bringing “joy to generations”, and reflected on Love officiating his 2018 wedding to Caitlin McHugh and sharing moments with the couple and their son, Billy.

Stamos added: “Mike didn’t just give me a place in his band. He gave me a place in his life.

“He taught me how to entertain, hold a stage, connect with an audience, and make people feel something. I carry those lessons everywhere. He’s made me a better musician, entertainer and man.

“This life with Mike and the Beach Boys has become part of my identity. I’ve felt entrusted with being a steward of this extraordinary music, carrying it to new generations.”

The ER actor said he wanted to be “completely present” at the Ryman show: “Hear every harmony, familiar joke and cheer. Feel that first chord hit and watch age, illness and time disappear. Just a bunch of guys making music together.”

He concluded: “Maybe the hardest part of loving someone is becoming so accustomed to the miracle of having them there that you forget it’s a miracle at all.

“Tonight, I won’t forget.

“I want to cherish every second without feeling those seconds slipping away.

“That’s what I’m giving him.

“We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight.”

They resumed the tour at the weeken after the Good Vibrations rockers were forced to make a series of gigs cancellations, leaving fans in the dark.

Love and Al Jardine, 84, are the surviving original members of the Beach Boys. Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson and Brian Wilson died in 1983, 1998 and 2025, respectively.