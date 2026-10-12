Country Ella Langley stands by her decision to cancel her concert over 'false bomb threat' Ella Langley has doubled down on the decision to scrap her gig in Tulsa last week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Ella Langley has insisted she made the right call in cancelling her planned Tulsa concert after a reported bomb threat that police later said was not credible.

The 27‑year‑old singer had been scheduled to play the BOK Center on Friday (09.10.26), but the show was called off just hours before it was due to begin following what was described as a serious security warning. Tulsa authorities later stated they found “no credible threat”.

Addressing the situation at her next gig the following night, Langley told the crowd she would always prioritise safety over performing.

She said: “When it comes to keeping you safe and making sure that this show is a safe place for us to come and enjoy our music, then it will happen - but the second it feels like it will not, I'm not doing it.

“I would have made yesterday's decision 10 billion times over - and I'd do it tomorrow, and I'd do it the next day because, while I'm grateful to get to do what I do, it's not the most important thing in this life.”

The Choosin’ Texas star, currently out on The Dandelion Tour, went on to speak about faith and perspective: “What's the most important thing in this life is the people around that love you and are there for you no matter what.

“The most important thing in this life is making sure you wake up every day and feel like, ‘You know what? I'm good today, and I'm so grateful to have woken up today.’

“The most important thing in this life, number one, is your relationship with Jesus Christ. If it wasn't for him, I would have cancelled this show tonight.

“I would have, but I felt this calling and this tug in my chest saying, ‘It's OK, we're safe and we can do this show.’ I decided to because of him right there, and that's the only reason.”

Langley also thanked fans for returning after what she described as a frightening experience: “It was scary for all of us, but we're just so grateful to be playing this show tonight … and we will never take this for granted.

“We love it, we love what we do... I wouldn't trade it for the world – this is my favourite thing to do in my life.”

Before the cancelled show, Langley posted a statement explaining the decision: “Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight's show.

“This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team.”

The BOK Center issued its own message, saying: “Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel, and the artist, Ella Langley’s scheduled performance tonight at BOK Center in Tulsa has been cancelled.

“The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we determined that the show cannot proceed.”

Tulsa Police later posted a conflicting account on Facebook, writing: “We advised the performer's staff that we found no credible threat to the event, but they decided to cancel the performance anyway.”

A follow‑up video from Tulsa police captain Richard Meulenberg - since removed - added: “We would never tell anybody, if we couldn't find a credible threat, to cancel their event. So they made the decision to cancel their event tonight.”



