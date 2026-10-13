Pop Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan team up for Expectations remix Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have recorded a remix of Expectations. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have joined forces on a new remix of Expectations.

The former shared a studio clip on Instagram on Monday (12.10.26), showing the updated mix on screen while a voice sounding like Roan jokes: “Ooh, Olivia does remixes now.”

The track is taken from Rodrigo’s hit album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love.

According to The Sun’s Bizarre column, the reworked track is expected to land on Friday (16.10.26). The collaboration is understood to have come together after Rodrigo and Roan spent time together at Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields festival over the summer.

A source told the publication the pair have been close for years through producer Dan Nigro, who has worked extensively with both artists. Roan has been largely absent from releasing new music for more than a year while she focused on writing, but the insider said the festival reunion in August sparked the idea of working together again: “Chappell loves the message of the song and the version they’ve made together is magic."

Roan’s appearance at Daisy Chain Fields marked her first live performance since May, and she later admitted the show reminded her how much she had missed being on stage. In a post shared after the festival, Roan thanked Rodrigo for the invitation and praised her for using her platform “for good”.

She wrote: “Thank you for having me @daisychainfields ! @oliviarodrigo u r so inspiring in so many ways. We need artists like u who use their platform for good and are such a light in the world. Thank you for being you and supporting artists like me, u have changed my life in so many ways <3. It felt so good to perform again, I didn’t realize how much I missed it. Really lived out my fifth element fantasy.”

The remix arrives as fans await Roan’s next chapter following her break from releasing new material.