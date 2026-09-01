Pop Chappell Roan says Daisy Chain Fields made her realise how much she missed performing Chappell Roan admitted she didn’t realise how much she’d missed being on stage until her comeback performance at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival. SHARE SHARE Credit: Emma Wannie

Chappell Roan realised just "how much" she "missed" performing after playing Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival at the weekend.

The Pink Pony Club singer hadn’t played live since May, but her comeback slot at the all‑women festival clearly reignited something. Posting on Instagram after the show, she thanked Rodrigo for inviting her and praised her for using her platform “for good”.

She posted to Instagram after the event: "Thank you for having me @daisychainfields ! @oliviarodrigo u r so inspiring in so many ways.

"We need artists like u who use their platform for good and are such a light in the world.

"Thank you for being you and supporting artists like me, u have changed my life in so many ways <3 It felt so good to perform again, I didn’t realize how much I missed it. Really lived out my fifth element fantasy."



