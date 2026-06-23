Pop Olivia Rodrigo launches Daisy Chain Fields festival with Chappell Roan and KATSEYE Olivia Rodrigo has fulfilled a dream by creating her own music festival. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is set to host an all-female music festival with a star-studded lineup this summer.

The 23-year-old pop star is launching Daisy Chain Fields in California, taking place at Great Park in Irvine on August 29.

The line-up features huge names, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, and KATSEYE, and special guests Stevie Nicks, Karen O and Sarah McLachlan.

Olivia wrote on Instagram: "truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. i’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls. the lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. i firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys August 29th!!!! signup for presale access at daisychainfields.com (sic)"





Net profits from ticket sales will go to several charities and non-profit organisations, including the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, Planned Parenthood, and the National Women’s Law Center.

Olivia told Pitchfork: "All of the artists who are doing it are making no profit.

"I just feel like we need something really positive to do and see, and young girls need awesome role models who are supporting other women and who are engaging in something that’s really joyful and musical and community-oriented."

Olivia has always wanted to put on her own festival.

She said: "I actually feel like it’s my calling in some weird way. I have had this dream to do this festival for a really long time."



