Pop Ellie Goulding set for England v Norway World Cup performance Ellie Goulding will perform at England’s World Cup quarterfinal against Norway, sharing her excitement with fans in a joyful Instagram announcement. SHARE SHARE Credit: Ellie Goulding/Instagram

Ellie Goulding is set to perform at the England v Norway FIFA World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday (11.07.26).

The singer confirmed the news on Instagram, posting playful photos of herself jumping on a bed in a Crystal Palace shirt as she celebrated the booking

She wrote: “Performing at halftime for England football team vs Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen… I already know the boys will make England proud, it’s coming home."





The match will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with kick‑off scheduled for 10pm BST (5pm local time).

Her performance arrives during a tournament packed with major music moments.

The World Cup final on July 19, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, will feature Madonna, BTS, Burna Boy and Justin Bieber.

Bieber said: “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this halftime show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

The event will raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Rumours are also swirling that Robbie Williams may join Italian star Laura Pausini to perform their official FIFA anthem Desire at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This year’s tournament opened in Mexico City with Shakira, Burna Boy and J Balvin.

Shakira and Burna Boy’s official anthem Dai Dai was debut at the opening ceremony and has since dominated the charts, becoming the most‑streamed song globally on Spotify and hitting No.1 on the Billboard Global Chart.