Rock Ellie Goulding features on the new Muse album out this week Ellie Goulding successfully manifested her dream of being in Muse. SHARE SHARE Credit: FAMOUS

Ellie Goulding is featured on Muse's upcoming song Hush.

The Starry Eyed hitmaker manifested the feature with the rock band after tweeting in 2012: "Dreamt I was in Muse."

The track will appear on Matt Bellamy and co's new album, The Wow! Signal, out Friday (26.06.26).

Speaking on the US Dance 30 radio show last year, Ellie revealed how she came to get on the record: “We were all just messing around.

“It was funny, Matt Bellamy from Muse was in the next room recording something, which I then got involved in.

“I never thought I could say I have a song with Matt Bellamy from Muse, but now I can say that.”





Ellie also has a new album on the way in September, I Know Too Much.

So far, fans have heard the lead single, Black Prada Dress.

Ellie spent years quietly building the project with rising producer and multi‑instrumentalist Jack Rochon.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column that she discovered Jack on TikTok when he was still an unknown musician living in Canada.

She said: “I immediately connected with what he was doing creatively."

The pair went on to record “hundreds of songs,” giving her the freedom to experiment with new sounds and treat the process “like journaling through music".





Black Prada Dress confronts the negative inner voice that drags people down.

Ellie explained: “It’s that self‑critical, destructive one.

“I love the honesty of it.”

The upcoming record also reflects the emotional fallout from her 2024 separation from ex‑husband Caspar Jopling, with whom she has her four‑year‑old son, Arthur.

Ellie previously told Nylon she never intended to make a “divorce album,” but the songs naturally gravitated toward that chapter of her life.

Some tracks were painful, while others helped her process the past with more clarity.

She said: "It had always been the goal to start this album. I didn't know it was going to be a divorce album, but that's the way it started heading.

"When I married my ex-husband, I thought it was for life. That will never go away, and that will always stay with me. There are some songs that are necessary for me to acknowledge that time in my life and to be respectful of it.

"Then there were some songs that were extremely reactionary and sad that I felt were good to do in the moment, but don't serve me long-term."

Since then, her life has shifted again - including welcoming her second child, Iris, with partner Beau Minniear in March - and she says the album mirrors that evolution.

The songs move from “dark and angry” to “cynical,” then “funny,” and eventually into the excitement of finding new love.

She said: "It's so funny that the process over the years is so indicative of how I was feeling at the time. The songs have gone from so dark and angry, to cynical, to funny, to coming out the other side, to meeting a new guy and being excited."