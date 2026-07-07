Hip Hop/Rap JAY-Z announces his first London show in more than a decade JAY‑Z will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 4, marking his only UK appearance of the year and forming part of a small run of shows celebrating his 30‑year career. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

JAY-Z has announced his first London show in more than a decade.

The rap idol - whose biggest hits include 99 Problems, Run This Town and Empire State of Mind - will play Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 4, marking his only UK appearance of the year and forming part of a limited run of shows celebrating his 30‑year career.

The announcement follows previously confirmed shows in Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23.

Tickets for the London performance will be available through presales on July 9 at 10am, including early access for O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority.

A general on‑sale follows on Friday (10.07.26) at 10am at livenation.co.uk.

Mastercard cardholders in the UK will also have access to Preferred Tickets from 10am on July 10 via priceless.com/music.

Remaining tickets for the Paris and Los Angeles dates are currently available at livenation.com.

The last time JAY-Z performed in London town was the On The Run II Tour with his wife Beyoncé in 2018.