Pop Taylor Swift in near-run-in with Scooter Braun at Knicks Finals Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun ended up just rows apart at the Knicks Finals in a shock seating clash. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift and her arch-nemesis Scooter Braun sat just a few rows apart during the Knicks NBA Finals game on Wednesday (10.06.26).

According to TMZ, the music mogul and his girlfriend Sydney Sweeney were just three rows back from the I Knew You Were Trouble singer - who was sat alongside the likes of Este Haim and Mariska Hargitay - to witness the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

There was no courtside drama to report, but considering how close they were, it's likely they spotted each other.

The close encounter comes after Braun recently claimed he’s still confused about how the Taylor Swift masters saga became one of the biggest music bust‑ups of the decade.

The talent boss sparked global headlines in 2019 when he snapped up Big Machine Label Group in a deal said to be worth around $300 million, giving him control of Swift’s first six albums - from her self‑titled debut through to Reputation.

Swift hit back at the time, saying she was never offered the chance to buy her own work.

The catalogue was later flipped to Shamrock Capital, pushing her to start re‑recording the albums and eventually regain ownership in a $360 million deal.

Speaking on the Second Thought with Suzy Weiss podcast, Braun insisted he had almost no relationship with Swift before the backlash.

He said: “I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her three times.

“I have never had a substantial conversation with her.”

Scooter Braun





Braun said he genuinely believed buying Big Machine would open the door to working with her.

He said: “You don’t spend $300 million buying a label she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity.

“I will never truly understand that situation. To this day, I wish her nothing but the best.”

He added that he hadn’t spoken to Swift for years before the deal went through.

He said: “The party was like two or three years earlier, and then never had any contact through the whole thing.

“So I’m just as confused that this is part of my life as you are. But I choose to learn and grow from it.”

Braun also said Swift prompted other artists to seek ownership of their masters.

He said: “The majority of masters are still owned by labels.

“What it did bring to light is that artists are going to start wanting to own their masters - and you’re seeing that more and more, and I think that’s great.”



