Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot in star-studded MSG ceremony Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have married at Madison Square Garden in a star-studded ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, with custom Dior outfits and a guest list packed with A‑list stars. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot in front of a reported 1,000 guests at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Friday (03.07.26). The couple’s friend, actor Adam Sandler, officiated the glamorous nuptials.

In a break from tradition, neither the bride nor groom had a full wedding party. Taylor’s brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honor, while Travis’ brother Jason Kelce took on the role of Best Man.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

The couple’s outfits, which had been the subject of months of speculation, were confirmed as custom Christian Dior haute couture. Both also wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes, with Taylor accessorising with Cartier jewellery.

The spokesperson added: "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

A huge digital sign outside Madison Square Garden confirmed the happy news, reading: "JUST+T MARRIED!"

Guests at the ceremony included Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, among others. Many had attended a rehearsal dinner at MSG on Thursday (02.07.26) evening, which welcomed around 100 close friends and family.

Taylor and Travis, who have been dating for two years, announced their engagement in August 2025. The pair revealed the news in a joint Instagram post featuring photos from the garden proposal, including one of Travis getting down on one knee and another of the couple embracing. The caption read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The couple previously celebrated their impending nuptials by donating $26 million across 20 different charities, including organisations in locations important to them, such as New York City, Tennessee, Rhode Island and Kansas City.

Taylor and Travis’ wedding at Madison Square Garden marks one of the most high-profile celebrity ceremonies in recent years, combining intimate family moments with star-studded glamour and a strong charitable focus.