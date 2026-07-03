Barry White tribute band joins Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding A Barry White tribute band has arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations, ready to provide a soulful soundtrack for the star-studded event. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married

A Barry White tribute band has arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations, ready to provide a soulful soundtrack for the star-studded event.

The group of musicians were seen entering MSG in suits and bow ties, while the frontman wore a navy suit with a flower brooch, setting the tone for a romantic, disco-infused atmosphere.

Last week, reports revealed that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are also set to perform at the ceremony, promising a mix of pop and country legends for the couple’s 1,000 guests.

Celebrities have already been spotted arriving at the venue, including Benson Boone, Dakota Johnson, Gigi Hadid with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and his wife Jen, Eric Stonestreet, Travis’ former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Kareem Hunt, and Taylor’s publicist Tree Payne.

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran shared her excitement on Instagram ahead of the big day. She said: "I’m getting ready for a very special wedding. Such a love story, and the groom is such a hunk. I can’t wait to get there and I’m so happy for them."

She added: "Rose garden, champagne, a love story like this? I’m in."

Outside MSG, fans have been passing the time by singing Taylor Swift hits, including Love Story, hoping for a glimpse of the newlyweds-to-be. Streets around the venue have been closed and large security cordons are in place, with hundreds of police officers stationed to manage the crowds.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani commented on the event during a press conference about the city’s heatwave. He said: "My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool. And I think it’s a good example to set for the city at large."

He added: "We know it coincides with the Knicks’ Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time —and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

With the Barry White tribute band, celebrity performers, and excited fans lining the streets, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s MSG wedding is shaping up to be a night to remember.

If you want, I can also craft a version with even more emphasis on the live music lineup including all performers spotted and rumored to be at the wedding. That would make it a full musical preview.

Do you want me to do that?