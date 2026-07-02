Pop Sam Smith unveils intimate UK residencies Sam Smith has announced a run of intimate UK shows for their global To Be Free residencies, including eight nights at London’s Coliseum. SHARE SHARE Credit: Collier Schorr

Sam Smith has announced UK residencies as part of their global To Be Free tour.

The run begins with two consecutive nights at Manchester’s Albert Hall on September 3 and 4 before heading to London for an extended eight‑night residency at the Coliseum, marking one of Smith’s most up‑close UK engagements in years.

The UK shows follow a busy summer for Smith, who will first stage four nights of To Be Free: Mexico City at The Auditorio Nacional this August. They’ll then return home for the 10‑night UK stretch, culminating in the final London show on September 18.

The new dates arrive amid a wave of fresh activity from Smith, including the release of their emotional new single My Guy and the announcement of their fifth studio album Hazel Eyes, August 21.

The single - co‑written with Feist - has already become a standout moment in Smith’s recent live sets, with Feist also appearing on the album’s seductive track Moondance.

Smith’s To Be Free residencies have become a global phenomenon since debuting at Brooklyn’s historic Warsaw in October 2025.

That initial run spanned 24 nights, before moving to San Francisco, where Smith became one of the first artists to perform on the newly restored stage of the iconic Castro Theatre.

The shows have also seen surprise guest appearances from Hozier, Ed Sheeran, Brandi Carlile, SIENNA SPIRO and Kim Petras.

Smith has also been performing the country-tinged Constant Companion.

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