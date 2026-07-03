Pop Taylor Swift spotted at Gigi Hadid’s home ahead of Travis Kelce wedding as celebrity guest list swells Taylor Swift has been spotted arriving at her friend Gigi Hadid’s Manhattan home ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce, as preparations for the couple’s highly-anticipated ceremony in New York City continue to intensify. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift is getting married

Taylor Swift has been spotted arriving at Gigi Hadid’s Manhattan home ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce, as preparations for the couple’s highly-anticipated ceremony in New York City continue to intensify.

The 36-year-old singer, known for hits such as Love Story, is set to marry NFL star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on Friday (03.07.26), with final rehearsals and celebrity gatherings already underway across the city.

Swift has reportedly visited Hadid’s apartment several times this week, fuelling speculation that the model could play a key role in the wedding party, with some suggesting she may be among the bridesmaids.









The close friendship between Swift and Hadid has long been documented, and the model was also among the 100 guests who attended the rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night (02.07.26), alongside a string of A-list names.

Hadid and her partner Bradley Cooper were seen joining guests including Selena Gomez and Jack Antonoff at the exclusive pre-wedding event, which reportedly ran late into the night.

Meanwhile, further high-profile arrivals have added to speculation about the scale of the guest list. According to Daily Mail Online, director Steven Spielberg and rapper Jay-Z, along with his daughter Blue Ivy, were seen at the West 30th Street Heliport on Friday, sparking rumours they may be among the 1,000 guests expected at the wedding.

It remains unclear whether Swift and Kelce will exchange vows inside Madison Square Garden itself or at a separate private location beforehand, with some reports suggesting the couple may already be legally married.

Security around the venue has been significantly tightened, with roads closed and large police cordons in place. The New York Times has reported that hundreds of officers will be stationed outside the arena throughout the celebrations.

Sources speaking to PEOPLE magazine described a dramatic transformation inside the iconic venue.

One insider said: “I've never seen it look so different.”

Another added: “It looks very special. They have grass, carpets, canopies and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up but it's special.”

The publication also reported a strict black-tie dress code for guests, along with a no-phones policy in place to maintain privacy throughout the event.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani also weighed in on the widespread attention surrounding the wedding during a recent press briefing, joking about the scale of celebrations taking over the city.

He said: “My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool.”

He later added that the city is used to hosting major events and said officials are excited to welcome global attention, referencing the wedding alongside other major cultural and sporting occasions taking place in New York this week.