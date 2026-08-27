Pop Olivia Rodrigo praises Role Model and Sienna Spiro after hearing their Live Lounge covers Both artists chose to cover songs from Olivia Rodrigo's most recent album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Olivia Rodrigo has shown major love to Role Model and Sienna Spiro after both artists delivered fresh takes on tracks from her latest album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The pair recently appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, with Role Model choosing maggots for brains and Sienna performing less.

Reacting to the covers, Olivia told Wonderland: “I know. I saw that. It’s so exciting to have people cover your songs. It’s like the coolest thing ever. Role Model covered maggots for brains, and Sienna Spiro covered my song less the other day. It was just so much fun, and it’s so flattering because I think both of them are incredible artists, and to get to see their take on the song is really special.”

The Good 4 U hitmaker also revealed she’s hoping to take on a track from Ariana Grande’s latest album petal.

She said: “I’ve been listening to Ariana’s album [petal] a lot, so maybe something from Ariana’s album."

Elsewhere, Olivia shared her ideal listening setup for her own record - which involves hamburgers and milkshakes.

She said: “I mean, a pub night would be an amazing place for it to be played. I would die for that.

“I also said when I made the album that the ideal way for people to listen to it for me was to go to a drive‑through, which I guess is a very American thing, but go to a drive‑through with their friends in the car and eat hamburgers and milkshakes and listen to it front to back. That’s how I always listen to albums that I’m eagerly anticipating. So yeah, that would be awesome. I love listening to music in the car.”







