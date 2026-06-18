R&B/Soul Contact Music meets rising alternative R'n'B and soul star Iz Divine at Abbey Road Studios Iz Divine delved into identity, ambition and finding her voice. SHARE SHARE Credit: Press

Montana‑born vocalist Iz Divine invited ContactMusic.com to Abbey Road Studios in London, where she has been recording new material for an upcoming full‑length release.

Surrounded by the history of the iconic rooms - frequented by The Beatles and Pink Floyd - the Los Angeles‑based singer spoke about the influences, experiences and determination that have shaped her sound.

Recording at Abbey Road's The Gatehouse - a cosy suite used by artists such as SZA, Finneas and James Bay - has been a dream experience for the singer, who eagerly shared a taster of a top-secret track she was working on.

She said: “Arriving in the studio, I love to just get vocals done first thing.

“Being in a studio, I strive for the best sound, and Abbey Road is the perfect place to do that.”

Iz Divine added that working with her co‑writers in such a historic space has elevated the process.

She said: “You came in after we’ve been tracking lead vocals all day with my co‑writers. I trust them to help me get the best possible sound. It's a huge step up from everything I've done before.”

Iz Divine, who draws inspiration from Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill and Nina Simone, blends big‑band instrumentation with modern pop and alt‑R'n'B.

She developed her craft at The Academy for Artists and Music Production, where she was mentored by Stargate, the production duo behind hits for Katy Perry and Rihanna.

Her year in Los Angeles studying under Stargate was transformative.

She said: “It was one of the most interesting, growth‑oriented years in my life.

“There was so much transformation. It was encountering a new world, a different version of myself that I never fathomed.”

Inside Abbey Road, Iz Divine explained her love of classic songwriting and big‑band energy.

She said: “I wanted to capture this timeless feeling of classic songwriting, as if it was written 50 years ago, or even written 50 years from now.

“It would always have the feeling that old classic greats have, with themes around love and a classic love song.”

Growing up in Montana, she said music became a refuge.

She said: “Montana is not a place that's known for art, culture and entertainment. I felt very out of place, very different. Always felt there was something waiting for me outside of Montana that was bigger or somewhere that was calling to me. When I was there, I found refuge in music, that's where I really dug in.”

Iz Divine began performing in school choirs, church groups and community events before studying music business in Denver.

She recalled: “It was during that time I decided it was something I seriously wanted to pursue.

“I didn't know how I was going to get into the industry - no one tells you how to do that.”

Iz Divine said the isolation of her early years helped her develop resilience, admitting rejection gave her "grit, strength and a fighter spirit".

She went on: “There was a lot of rejection and not fitting in. Had I not experienced that rejection, I wouldn't be able to handle being an artist, the voices and everybody that has something to say. It’s given me grit, strength and a fighter spirit.”





Her latest work is the music video for Who Do You Think You Are (below), about her refusal to make herself smaller to fit expectations.

She said: “I’ve come to a place in my career, as a woman, realising I'm not going to get anywhere unless I am the most audacious version of myself. I stay true, regardless of what other people have to say. That is me breaking out of my box, putting a line in the sand, I put my best foot forward.”





This week, Harry Styles declared that he felt like he was "in the middle of his career highlight" amid a record-breaking residency at London's Wembley Stadium and a one-off orchestral show.

For Iz Divine, she doesn't want to ever reach her "peak".

She said: “I don't think there will ever be a moment where I've reached my peak.

“I want to be the best singer I can be, the best performer I can be. I want everybody to leave my shows feeling changed, that this was an immersive experience.”

Reflecting on her journey so far, she added: “When I'm on stage and I'm singing, that's some of the only times in my life where the world goes black. I'm present, in flow. My sound has changed since then - I’ve come to understand myself, my messaging, what I want to communicate, who I am as a person.”

Stay tuned for more music from Iz Divine.

Interviewer: Susan Hansen

Additional reporting: Lizzie Baker