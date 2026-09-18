Indie Jamie T tips the hat to British legends Lily Allen, The Streets and Liam Howlett on new song Tallahassee Jamie T has paid homage to the British artists that have inspired him. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Jamie T tips his hat to Lily Allen, The Streets and Prodigy mastermind Liam Howlett on Tallahassee, name‑dropping the figures who helped shape his place in Britain’s musical DNA.

The latest track from the indie favourite’s eagerly anticipated Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) has landed today (18.09.26), sampling Canadian folk singer Leif Vollebekk and pulling in the artists who have coloured his own musical journey.

He sings: "I'm the soundtrack to your university years like Lily Allen

"I've got so much s*** around my bed, you better call me Tracy

"I'm Paul Heaton

"Because the only thing you'll ever hear round here is magic

"I'm Liam Howlett in 1991."

Written in the early hours of June 30 2023 - hours before his career‑defining Finsbury Park show - the song captures Jamie wrestling with self‑doubt, joking, “I’m just a plagiarist” as he leans into the track’s confessional tone.

Jamie says choosing Vollebekk’s original Tallahassee came from a personal place. He explained: “I chose to sample Leif's song as it means the world to me. His version has been a constant through some hard personal times in my life, so it felt fitting.”

He added that the track emerged during a moment of pressure and reflection. He went on: “I wrote it before an important moment for complete validation for all the years of work I had put in. The song is almost me trying and failing to give myself a pep talk in the mirror before the biggest show of my career.”

To accompany the release, Jamie has shared a new video (below) directed by Rob Thorogood. The clip continues the visual thread from album opener 3310, sending the name‑checked Ferrari Testarossa down winding country roads at sunrise, intercut with scenes of Jamie performing beside the car and an ice‑cream van - a nod to classic British seaside nostalgia.

Jamie has also confirmed a run of intimate UK shows starting October 9, with dates in Dundee, Edinburgh, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Norwich, Kingston, Bristol, Oxford and Southampton. Album‑and‑ticket bundles are available through participating record stores.

The October shows lead into his fast‑selling nationwide December tour. The run begins in Birmingham on December 6 and 7, includes sold‑out nights at London’s newly redeveloped Olympia on December 11 and 12, and continues through Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow (December 15 and 17) and Manchester before wrapping up in Brighton on December 20.



