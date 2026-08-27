Indie Jamie T begs Reading Festival to give him a last-minute slot Jamie T wants to play a surprise set at Reading and Leeds this week. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Jamie T has asked Reading Festival to give him a "short and sweet" set this week.

The noughties indie legend recently made a comeback, unveiling his sixth studio album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning), which arrives on October 9.

And judging by his excitement, it sounds like the Sheila singer is itching to debut the new material - and clearly sees Reading as the perfect place to do it.

In a new Instagram video, he said: “Reading Festival, do you think I can get on the bill at the last minute?.

“Please? I’ll play any time, any stage, all I need is 33 minutes and 10 seconds. That’s it. Short and sweet.”





Reading and Leeds are known for their many not-so surprise sets, with Royal Blood confirming they are heading to Reading on Friday (28.08.26).

Frontman Mike Kerr told NME about what they've got planned: “The set planned for Reading is pretty brutal.

“That’s been the theme for these shows. It’s only 45 minutes long so that allows us to play all the heavier songs that we have. The theme of the show is to make it as relentless as possible.”

Drummer Ben Thatcher quipped: “Hopefully it rains so we can get more people in the tent.”