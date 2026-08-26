Rock Dolly Parton's surprising final collaborations, from Mötley Crüe to The Wiggles The late Dolly Parton collaborated with every artist under the sun during her seven-decade career. Here are some of the artists she worked with during her final year. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s final years were packed with music curveballs.

In 2023, after her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Parton committed to making a full rock record - a decision that led to Rockstar, the final album she would release.

She initially turned the honour down, saying she was a country artist, not a rocker - and she only made the album so she wouldn’t feel like a fraud accepting the title.

She clearly enjoyed diving into rock so much that by 2025 she was teaming up with glam‑metal giants Mötley Crüe on a new take of their classic ballad Home Sweet Home.

Parton had long insisted she was hungry to explore new sounds, and her late‑career run proved she meant it. Among her most unexpected collaborations was last year's bright, bouncy track with Australian children’s favourites The Wiggles, titled Friends!, with her music spanning generations and continents.

She also returned to the pop arena with Sabrina Carpenter, teaming up for a fresh rendition of her hit Please Please Please.

In the days following Parton’s death, tributes poured in from across the music world - but one of the most surprising came from Eminem.

The rap icon revealed that Parton had reached out privately, telling him she felt a deep connection to him despite never having met and knowing little about his genre.





The Lose Yourself hitmaker shared a letter Dolly sent him after they were both inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

She wrote: "Marshall (Eminem),

"Congratulations on your induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing and everybody said so.

"Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it.

"Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow."

Parton revealed she wanted to get the chance to chat to Slim Shady at the ceremony, while admitting she used to "hate" the over the top, hectic nature of similar events.

She said: "I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate 'em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we'll meet.

"In the meantime, keep doing what you're doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know.

"With love and respect, Dolly Parton."

Had they met, perhaps Parton would have featured on a rap song.

The music legend passed away on Tuesday (25.08.26), aged 80, following a "brief" battle with cancer.



