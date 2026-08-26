'A world without Dolly doesn't feel possible...' Touching tributes paid to the Queen of Country Dolly Parton Dolly Parton is remembered by the world's biggest stars... SHARE SHARE





















The entertainment industry is in mourning after country music icon Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, aged 80 following a "brief battle with cancer".

Her nephew, and head of security, Bryan Seaver, confirmed the news in a video message, revealing she died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.

From world leaders to global superstars, the world is reacting to the loss of a true treasure...

Read on...