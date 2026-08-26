'I describe my look as a blend of Mother Goose, Cinderella and the local hooker!' Dolly Parton’s most memorable quotes... Dolly Parton’s razor-sharp one-liners became affectionately known as “Dollyisms”, and these 10 quotes show exactly why her wit was as unforgettable as her music. SHARE SHARE





















Following Dolly Parton's death aged 80 on August 25, 2026, country music lost its biggest icon.

As well as leaving us with unforgettable songs like Jolene, I Will Always Love You and 9 to 5, Dolly has also left us with her words of wisdom and self-deprecating quips.

Beneath the wigs and rhinestones was a wit as sharp as her heels and nails.

Here are 10 of Dolly’s most memorable quotes...

Read on...