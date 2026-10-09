Metal Judas Priest star quits band Ian Hill has announced his ext from Judas Priest with Uriah Heep rocker Davey Rimmer taking his place in the Breaking The Law band. SHARE SHARE Credit: Avalon

Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill has announced his retirement from the band.

The 74‑year‑old musician confirmed he is stepping away after arthritis and a recent shoulder injury left him unable to continue performing.

In a statement shared on the band’s social media pages on Friday (09.10.26), he explained: “Hello everyone, for a long time now, when asked ‘how long can you continue’ – I’ve always answered ‘until my performances suffer’…. I hate to say it, but that time has come.”

Hill revealed he has been dealing with advanced arthritis in both shoulders, his right hand and knees: “I’ve been fighting this with painkilling pills, gels, and recently with cortisone injections in my shoulder and hand."

He recently missed his first show since joining Judas Priest nearly 60 years ago, after snapping a tendon in his left shoulder during the band’s Brussels concert. Uriah Heep’s Davey Rimmer filled in at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 21 and has now been confirmed as Priest’s new bassist.





Hill said he was able to record bass parts for the band’s upcoming album but struggled to complete the European tour.

He explained: “This led to me not being able to lift my arm enough to reach the neck of my bass. “So we had to call Davey to stand in for me, who put in an incredible performance at such short notice!”

After consulting specialists, Hill decided it was time to step back.

He said: “There’s no guarantee either way that I’ll have enough strength in my shoulder/arm to complete a whole stage show."

He added that he plans to spend more time with his family after “neglecting”his home life.

Calling Rimmer “the obvious choice” to replace him, Hill thanked fans for their support: “It just remains for me to say that I love you all, and thank you for the life you’ve let me live.”

Hill performed on every Judas Priest studio album from 1974’s Rocka Rolla to 2024’s Invincible Shield, with another release due next year.