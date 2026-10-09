Rock Guns N' Roses added to California, Dream On: Aerosmith and Friends gigs Guns N' Roses are very special guests at Aeorsmith's upcoming Hollywood Bowl concerts. SHARE SHARE Credit: Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses have been announced as special guests at Aerosmith's pair of Hollywood Bowl shows.

The legendary band - Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford - will headline California, Dream On: Aerosmith and Friends, a two‑night celebration at the venue on October 29 and November 1, promising one of the most star‑stuffed line‑ups the venue has ever seen.

And, Axl Rose and co are the latest names added to an already stellar lineup.

The shows mark a major return for the Boston legends, who haven’t performed together since their Peace Out tour was halted. Now they’re planning a full‑scale celebration of their five‑decade legacy, backed by a jaw‑dropping list of special guests spanning rock, country, hip‑hop and alternative music.

The guest roster reads like a festival bill on its own: The Black Crowes, RUN DMC, Heart, Andrew Watt, Billy Idol, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Eric Church, Jerry Cantrell, Marcus King, Mike Inez, Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Monahan, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Steve Stevens, Sully Erna, Tom Morello, Adam Wakeman, Audley Freed and Kenny Aronoff - all anchored by Don Was as Music Director. More surprise names will be announced closer to showtime, with the line‑up changing each night.

The band’s catalogue - from Dream On and Sweet Emotion to Walk This Way, Janie’s Got a Gun, Crazy, Cryin’ and I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing - has shaped generations of artists across rock, pop, hip‑hop and blues.

The group remain one of America’s most decorated rock acts, with four Grammys, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and Top 10 albums across six consecutive decades. The Bowl concerts will honour that legacy while giving fans a chance to see the band together again after years off the road.

General on‑sale takes place on October 10 at 10am PDT. VIP upgrades - including lounge access, limited‑edition merch and early entry - are available at vipnation.com.



